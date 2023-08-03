HamberMenu
Three persons, including juvenile, held for stealing two-wheelers

August 03, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Zone Task Force team, along with Tukaram Gate police, nabbed a gang of three involved in the theft of nine two-wheelers. Police said that the accused, identified as Md Sohail, 20, Md Faiz, 20, along with a juvenile boy, were using an unregistered scooter to target and steal two-wheelers across the city.

“They would target isolated parking lots to identify vehicles and use duplicate keys to unlock the handle. They stole vehicles from Uppal, Gandhi Nagar, Lallaguda, Malkajgiri, Kushaiguda and Sangareddy,” said the police.

They had hatched a plan to steal the two-wheelers and sell them in bulk in different States to fund their vices. The gang was handed over to the Tukaram Gate police for further investigation.

