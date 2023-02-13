ADVERTISEMENT

Three parked buses damaged in fire mishap in Telangana

February 13, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicles parked along the road near the IDL lake in Kukatpally caught fire late Sunday.

Fire services personal said that they received a distress call at 12:05 am on Monday, February 13, 2023, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to officials, “Two fire tenders from Kukatpally and Sanath nagar stations were rushed to a spot near IDL lake in Kukatpally. It took them less than an hour to douse the flames and control the situation. The seats of the vehicles, one travel bus and two mini buses, were damaged in the fire.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cause of the fire is under examination and the property loss is said to be under ₹10 lakh,” said the officials. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

fire / Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US