Three parked buses damaged in fire mishap in Telangana

February 13, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicles parked along the road near the IDL lake in Kukatpally caught fire late Sunday.

Fire services personal said that they received a distress call at 12:05 am on Monday, February 13, 2023, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to officials, “Two fire tenders from Kukatpally and Sanath nagar stations were rushed to a spot near IDL lake in Kukatpally. It took them less than an hour to douse the flames and control the situation. The seats of the vehicles, one travel bus and two mini buses, were damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under examination and the property loss is said to be under ₹10 lakh,” said the officials. 

