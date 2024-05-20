ADVERTISEMENT

Three Panchayat Raj employees in ACB net for taking bribe  

Published - May 20, 2024 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the panchayat secretary and bill collector of Nanajpur gram panchayat of Rangareddy district for accepting a bribe of ₹35,000. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Radhika Reddy, panchayat secretary from the gram panchayat office, Nanajpur, demanded the bribe from the complainant Mohd. Barkat Ali through bill collector Balraj at her office for allotment of house number and to allow construction of compound wall for a plot. “The bribe amount was recovered from them and they were produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Nampally after their arrest,” said the officials. 

In another case, Joginipalli Bhaskar Rao, the senior assistant from the District Panchayat Raj Engineer office in Rajanna Sircilla district was arrested for accepting a bribe of ₹7,000. The bribe was demanded from Golleni Venkatesh to place the measurement book and connected file pertaining to construction work of compound wall of a graveyard at Lingannapet village of Gambhirraopet mandal before the Executive Engineer in the District Panchayat Raj Engineer office. He was also assured that the file will be forwarded to the Chief Planning Officer of Rajanna Sircilla district. 

In case bribe is demanded by any public servant, the public are requested to contact the toll free number of ACB - 1064 for taking action as per the law.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US