Three Panchayat Raj employees in ACB net for taking bribe  

Officials from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the panchayat secretary and bill collector of Nanajpur gram panchayat of Rangareddy district for accepting a bribe of ₹35,000.

Radhika Reddy, panchayat secretary from the gram panchayat office, Nanajpur, demanded the bribe from the complainant Mohd. Barkat Ali through bill collector Balraj at her office for allotment of house number and to allow construction of compound wall for a plot. “The bribe amount was recovered from them and they were produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Nampally after their arrest,” said the officials.

In another case, Joginipalli Bhaskar Rao, the senior assistant from the District Panchayat Raj Engineer office in Rajanna Sircilla district was arrested for accepting a bribe of ₹7,000. The bribe was demanded from Golleni Venkatesh to place the measurement book and connected file pertaining to construction work of compound wall of a graveyard at Lingannapet village of Gambhirraopet mandal before the Executive Engineer in the District Panchayat Raj Engineer office. He was also assured that the file will be forwarded to the Chief Planning Officer of Rajanna Sircilla district.

In case bribe is demanded by any public servant, the public are requested to contact the toll free number of ACB - 1064 for taking action as per the law.