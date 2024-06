Three organs harvested from 27-year-old brain-dead woman

Three organs were harvested from a 27-year-old brain-dead woman, Maddikatla Sunitha from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh to give a new lease of life to patients.

Sunitha met with a road accident in Hyderabad on June 8, when she was hit by an auto while riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her husband. She was heavily pregnant at the time of the mishap.

She was immediately taken to KIMS at Secunderabad, where she gave birth to a girl under emergency treatment. However, despite the medical efforts, Sunitha showed no signs of improvement and was declared brain dead on June 18.

Later, a Jeevandan coordinator counselled her family for organ donation, and her kidneys and liver were harvested.

