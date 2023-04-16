Three of family killed, four injured in fire mishap

April 16, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Panic prevailed at Kushaiguda during the wee hours of Sunday following a sudden fire mishap reported at a timber depot, killing three of a family and injuring four others from the adjacent building.

Officials from the fire services said that the family members, including Mantineni Naresh, 35, M. Suma, 28, and their son M. Joshith, 5, were charred to death while attempting to escape the building, a G+3 semi-residential structure accommodating five families, through the stairs.

The victims, natives of Thungaturthi of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, were residing in the adjacent building and allegedly died due to asphyxiation and charred with huge flames partially engulfing the building.

“The fire was reported at Aditya timber depot in Kushaiguda due to an alleged short circuit. Within an hour, heavy smoke gutted the area and made it difficult for the families living in the building to escape on time. The victims were residing on the second floor of the building and got trapped due to heavy smoke on the first floor. Their bodies were found during a sweep by our firefighters on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, four other residents of the building escaped by tying a saree to the fence on the first floor and slipped down. They were later rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be out of danger,” said the Fire officials.

Following a distress call at 4.06 a.m., five fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with a hazardous material (hazmat) vehicle. Sub-Inspector N. Upendra Yadav from Kushaiguda police station said that Mantineni Naresh was working as a driver for a gas distribution vehicle.

“The couple’s elder son was with their neighbours for the weekend and he survived,” said the official, adding that a case was booked and a probe was launched to check the lapses in the depot.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and local MLA visited the place of incident and expressed their condolences.

GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal also visited the site and met the survivors at the private hospital, while announcing ₹ 2 lakh ex gratia to the families.