Three of family killed as crane falls on car

March 29, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Three members of a family were killed while four others sustained injuries when their car collided head-on with a tractor trolley carrying an excavator and its crane fell on their vehicle at Bheemgal in Nizamabad district on Tuesday night.

Bheemgal police said that the deceased were identified as Mupparam Rajeshwar, 45, a carpenter by profession, his wife Mupparam Jyoti, 42, and his sister, Chokkala Rama, 41.

“The accident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The tractor driver, identified as Chauhan, was driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner. The family from Mortad village in Nizamabad had gone to visit the Pedakanti Yellamma temple at Bheemgal on Tuesday. They were heading back home when they met with the accident,” police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to the impact of the collision, the excavator fell on the right side of the car, killing the three on the spot and injuring four others,” said the police, adding that the injured were rushed to a hospital in Nizamabad and their condition was said to be stable.

The tractor driver, who escaped unhurt, was booked under Section 304-II (negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the IPC.