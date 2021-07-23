Three of family end life in Nagarjunasagar

Ill health and emotional distress reported to have pushed them to the extreme step

Bodies of three members of a family, who were reported to have ended life in a suicide pact, were retrieved from river Krishna near Chintalapalem and neighbouring villages of Peddavoora in the district on Friday.

Nagarjunasagar police identified the victims as 37-year-old employee at the TS-GENCO in Nagarjunasagar town M. Ramaiah, his 30-year-old wife Nagamani and their 12-year-old son Sathvik. They were residents of the GENCO quarters.

Police had initially suspected it to be a case of missing persons, with the members of the family missing since Wednesday and Ramaiah’s motorcycle was found left on the new bridge. Following CCTV footage, the police ascertained that the trio had left the town at around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday and reached the bridge point.

The police reported that a note was left behind by the family, and ill health and emotional distress were stated as reasons for their resorting to the extreme step.

The retrieved bodies were handed over to the next of kin after post-mortem.

(There is always someone to listen at 040 66202000/66202001 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.)