Three of a family murdered in Warangal

Hyderabad

01 September 2021 11:24 IST

Police said that the killings took place over a dispute about sharing a sum of crore of rupees

A cattle trader, his wife and brother-in-law were hacked to death by the trader’s younger brother and the latter’s associates inside his house at L.B. Nagar of Warangal city, 160 kms from here, on September 1.

The trader Mohammed Chand Pasha’s two sons Sahed and Shamir were grievously injured in the attack carried out in the early hours. Pasha, his wife Sabeera Begum, brother-in-law Khaleel, along with his two sons were fast asleep in their house.

The trader’s younger brother, Shafi, and his accomplices entered the house by breaking the doors with a cutter, according to Warangal ACP Kalikota Giridhar. Before the trader’s family could realise what was happening, the attackers lunged at them with sharp-edged weapons.

They inflicted multiple injuries on the trader’s family leaving three of them dead instantly. “It is said there were disputes between the two brothers over sharing a sum of crore of rupees. This is believed to be the motive behind the gruesome attack,” the police said.

CLUES (Crime Laboratory Ultimate Evidence System) team arrived at the crime scene. Senior officers of Warangal police commissionerate visited the trader’s house. Hunt was on for Shafi and his associates suspected to be involved in the murders.