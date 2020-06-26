Three of a family killed in accident on NH-65

SURYAPET

26 June 2020 19:58 IST

They were going to Hyderabad for cancer treatment of a victim

Two persons of a family were killed on the spot when their car rammed into a bulk cement carrier near Chivvemla on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in Suryapet on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as 35-year-old businessman Mydabathula Joseph and his 60-year-old mother Vijayakumari, a retired teacher. They hailed from West Godavari district and were living in Tadepally in Guntur district.

The family head 70-year-old M. Satyanandam, also a retired teacher, who suffered critical injuries succumbed while being treated at the Suryapet Area hospital. Car driver, Avinash was battling for life.

According to the police, the car with the four persons was going towards Hyderabad for treatment of Vijayakumari, who was suffering with cancer.

At around 7 a.m., when the car was approaching Kasimpet road junction, a long vehicle suddenly attempted changing the lane, and in no time the car rammed into its body.

Chivvemla police said, preliminarily, it was found to be the negligence of the cement carrier’s driver. Two cases were booked against the driver under the IPC 304A for causing death by negligence and 337 causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.

An investigation was opened.