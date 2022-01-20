Three of a family found dead

HYDERABAD

20 January 2022 21:09 IST

Three members of a family were found dead at their residence in Vandanapuri Colony of Ameenpur police station limits in Sangareddy district. Though the incident took place about two days ago, it came light only on Thursday.

According to Srinivas Reddy, circle inspector, Ameenpur, identified the victims as Srikanth Goud, 42, Anamika, 40, and their daughter Sri Snigdha, 7. While Srikanth hanged himself, both mother and the girl consumed a poisonous substance. The reason for the suicide was not yet known. Bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. Ameenpur police registered a case and are investigating.

(Contact number of Roshni, Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre: 914066202000)

Advertising

Advertising