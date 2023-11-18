Three of a family found dead in Musheerabad

November 18, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

A small family, including its four-year-old daughter, allegedly ended their life at their residence here in Musheerabad, in Warasiguda police limits, on Friday.

The police identified the victims as Suresh Babu, 34, a bike taximan, wife Chitralekha, and their daughter Tejaswini. The family hailed from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh and were employed here.

According to the police, the incident at Gangaputra Colony came to light around 8.30 a.m. on Friday and it’s suspected that they took the extreme step in the early hours.

A purported letter left behind by the family was retrieved by the police from the crime scene. The police said that the woman, who was an employee at BM Birla Science Museum till a month ago, was distressed about certain developments at the workplace.

She was reportedly removed from her job owing to allegations relating to her work at the ticket counter.

The police shifted the victim bodies to Gandhi Hospital for further procedure.

A case was registered under Cr. PC S. 174 for further investigation.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: 8142020033/44).

