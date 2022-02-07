Three of a family commit suicide

Karimnagar

07 February 2022 22:00 IST

In a suspected suicide pact, three members of a family, including a middle-aged couple and their son, ended their lives at their house in Katnapalli village in Choppadandi mandal in the wee hours of Monday.

The police identified the deceased as 54-year-old weaver Shankaraiah, his 50year-old wife Jamuna and their 25-year-old son Sridhar.

They were found hanging from ceiling in separate rooms of their house on Monday morning, sources said. Relatives of the deceased were clueless about the reason behind their drastic step.

It is suspected that the trio ended their lives in despair due to financial problems. Choppadandi police registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the motive behind their extreme step. (Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)