Three nominations rejected

19 April 2021 21:13 IST

Only three nominations were rejected during scrutiny after examining the nominations for election to 43 wards in Siddipet Municipality on Monday. A total of 577 nominations were filed by 349 candidates and the number of valid nominations was also same. Some candidates filed another set of nominations. The final number of contestants in the fray will be known only after withdrawal. There are as many as 120 candidates from TRS, 107 independents, 72 from BJP and 42 from Congress. There is not even a single candidate from the TDP.

