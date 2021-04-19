Only three nominations were rejected during scrutiny after examining the nominations for election to 43 wards in Siddipet Municipality on Monday. A total of 577 nominations were filed by 349 candidates and the number of valid nominations was also same. Some candidates filed another set of nominations. The final number of contestants in the fray will be known only after withdrawal. There are as many as 120 candidates from TRS, 107 independents, 72 from BJP and 42 from Congress. There is not even a single candidate from the TDP.
Three nominations rejected
Special Correspondent
SIDDIPET ,
April 19, 2021 21:13 IST
Special Correspondent
SIDDIPET ,
April 19, 2021 21:13 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 19, 2021 9:14:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/three-nominations-rejected/article34360828.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story