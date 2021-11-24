Three nominations rejected at Medak, Nizamabad LAC

MEDAK/NIZAMABAD

24 November 2021 19:23 IST

Smooth sailing for Kavitha

The scrutiny of nominations for the Local Authorities Constituency (LAC) of Medak was completed on Wednesday by Returning Officer and Collector S. Harish.

The nominations were examined in the presence of Cooperative Department commissioner M. Veerabrahmaiah and the papers filed by Praveen Kumar and Ireni Satyanarayana were rejected as they are not according to rules, informed Mr. Harish.

Nominations of TRS candidate V. Yadava Reddy, Congress candidate T. Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy, Independent candidates B. Vijaya Lakshmi, Ch. Saibaba and M. Malla Reddy were accepted.

In Nizamabad, it will be a smooth affair for Kalvakuntla Kavitha as the only other nomination filed by Kotagiri Srinivas was rejected. Returning Officer and District Collector Narayan Reddy in his report cited incomplete form 26 affidavit even after issue of notice on November 23, which is mandatory requirement as per Par 10 (xiii) of Chapter VI of Returning Officer’s handbook for State Legislative Council February, 2016 edition.