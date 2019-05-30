Three Niloufer Hospital employees suspended

Three employees at Niloufer Hospital were suspended for allegedly collecting bribe for shifting patients from operation theatres (OT) to post-operative wards.

A video of employees taking bribe from patients and their attendants has come to notice of the Director of Medical Education.

The senior health officials paid a surprise visit to Niloufer Hospital on Thursday and asked patients, attendants in post-operative ward to identify employees who took bribe from them.

"We recorded when they identified the employees. One regular employee was suspended, and two contract employees' services were terminated. Security personnel were cautioned not to take money from people. I have directed the hospital superintendent to install CCTV cameras at entry points. I have access to the footage. If anyone is found taking money, action will be taken immediately," Director of Medical Education Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy said.

Grievance cells

Despite several instances where employees were caught taking money from patients and attendants, the menace continues at hospitals.

Some of the regular complaints are security personnel demanding money, staff at maternity hospitals asking bribes ranging from ₹ 500 to ₹ 2000 to let them take care of a newborn child immediately after delivery.

Dr. Ramesh Reddy said that he has issued a circular to heads of all hospitals to establish a grievance cell which should be managed by civil surgeon Resident Medical Officer (RMO).

“Signages too will be placed showing directions to the RMO's office. Besides this, complaint boxes too will be placed. Only superintendent and RMO will have access to it,” Dr. Reddy said.