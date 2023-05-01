ADVERTISEMENT

Three new zones and 24 police stations created under Hyderabad police commissionerate

May 01, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Home Department on Sunday issued orders for the creation of three new zones, 12 divisions and 24 police stations in Hyderabad police commissionerate.

Seven zonal police control rooms; two task force teams; five units of women safety wing; and one unit each of the Hyderabad–narcotics enforcement wing, cybercrime wing and Secretariat security wing would also be created.

The new arrangement will be “without additional financial commitment” and the required administrative support such as vehicles, buildings, staff and furniture has to be met from the existing pool.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The three new zones are the South West Zone and South East Zone (law and order) and the DCP traffic district.

The 24 new police stations comprise 11 law-and-order police stations (Domalguda, Secretariat, Khairatabad, Warasiguda, Bandlaguda, IS Sadan, Gudimalkapur, Masab Tank, Film Nagar, Madhura Nagar and Borabanda) and 13 traffic police stations (SR Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Tolichowki, Langerhouz, Marredpally, Bowenpally, Bhahadurpura, Santosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Amberpet, Nallakunta, Narayanguda and Chilkalguda).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US