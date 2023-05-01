Three new zones and 24 police stations created under Hyderabad police commissionerate

May 01, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Home Department on Sunday issued orders for the creation of three new zones, 12 divisions and 24 police stations in Hyderabad police commissionerate.

Seven zonal police control rooms; two task force teams; five units of women safety wing; and one unit each of the Hyderabad–narcotics enforcement wing, cybercrime wing and Secretariat security wing would also be created.

The new arrangement will be “without additional financial commitment” and the required administrative support such as vehicles, buildings, staff and furniture has to be met from the existing pool.

The three new zones are the South West Zone and South East Zone (law and order) and the DCP traffic district.

The 24 new police stations comprise 11 law-and-order police stations (Domalguda, Secretariat, Khairatabad, Warasiguda, Bandlaguda, IS Sadan, Gudimalkapur, Masab Tank, Film Nagar, Madhura Nagar and Borabanda) and 13 traffic police stations (SR Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Tolichowki, Langerhouz, Marredpally, Bowenpally, Bhahadurpura, Santosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Amberpet, Nallakunta, Narayanguda and Chilkalguda).