Three new Omicron cases in Telangana

HYDERABAD

26 December 2021 20:25 IST

One of them is a patient’s contact; State logs 109 coronavirus cases on Sunday

Three more Omicron cases were detected in Telangana on Sunday, taking total cases of the variant in the State to 44. This number includes 10 persons who have recovered and discharged from hospital.

The three new cases includes one who came in contact with an Omicron patient. The other two flew into Hyderabad from countries not on the ‘at-risk’ list. Genome sequencing results of 16 more samples were awaited.

Till Sunday night, two contacts of Omicron patients had been detected with the variant.

109 COVID cases

The State registered 109 cases of COVID-19 and one related death on Sunday. With this, the case tally has gone up to 6,80,662 and death toll to 4,022.

Usually, around 35,000 to 40,000 samples are examined in a day. However, on Sunday, only 20,576 samples were tested.

The new 109 infections included 69 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region and 10 from Rangareddy.

Of the total cases, 3,417 were active.