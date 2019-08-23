Three new judges for Telangana High Court

Three advocates were appointed judges of the Telangana High Court.

The President has appointed lawyers Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar, Annireddy Abhishek Reddy and Kunuru Lakshman judges of the HC in that order of seniority. A notification to this effect was issued on Friday evening. With this, the total strength of the Telangana HC judges rose from 11 to 14.

A month ago, the Collegium of Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S. A. Bobde and Justice N.V. Ramana had recommended elevation of the three lawyers to judge posts. The Collegium had noted that the recommendation was made by the then Chief Justice of the HC for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh after consulting his two senior most colleagues.

Lawyer Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar from Dacharam village of Nalgonda district enrolled as advocate in 1988. He studied at MB High School and completed intermediate from Aliya College. After graduating from VV College, he secured LLB degree from Osmania University. He had been the senior standing counsel for the Income Tax Department.

Abhishek Reddy from Ranga Reddy district was a student of St. Pauls High School, Little Flower Junior College, Nizam College and the Osmania University College of Law. He completed his master’s programme in Law from Washington College of Law of the American University.

Born into a farmer’s family in Bogaram of Ramannapet in Yadadri-Bhongir district, 53-year-old K. Lakshman had been rendering services as Assistant Solicitor General of the HC from 2017. From first standard to Intermediate, he studied in government school and college. Enrolled as lawyer in 1993, he practised as junior in the office of advocate Madiraju Radhakrishna Murthy.