Three new INCOIS products launched

August 23, 2023 - HYDERABAD

Ministry of Earth Sciences secretary M. Ravichandran has launched three new products or services at the Eighth National Conference of Ocean Society of India (OSICON 23) at INCOIS on Wednesday.

These include the Coastal Water Quality Buoy in Visakhapatnam, WMO-RSMC for Numerical Ocean Wave Prediction & Global Numerical Ocean Prediction and the DCC-IOR launch Decade Collaborative Centre for the Indian Ocean Region.

“Our objective should be to translate Science to Services to Society. We have an ocean of opportunities and a sea of challenges. I invite young scientists to come up with fresh ideas harnessing resources from oceans,” said Mr. M. Ravichandran.

INCOIS director Srinivasa Kumar Tummala announced the launch of the UN Ocean Decade Collaborative Centre for the Indian Ocean Region. He said that OSICON 23 received over 350 registrations and the conference is an opportunity for participants to collaborate and contribute to the global efforts in understanding our oceans.

In addition to the academic and technical sessions, OSICON 23 features an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge marine technologies, and new instruments, among others.