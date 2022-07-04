Three nabbed, 30 gms synthetic drug seized
The Hyderabad - Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with S.R. Nagar police on Monday nabbed three drug peddlers and seized 30 grams of MDMA (3,4 -Methylenedioxy-N-methamhethamine), a synthetic drug.
DCP (West) Joel Davis explaining the seizure to media persons said the main supplier of the drug, Navanath Anoop of Pune, used to procure it from a Nigerian national in Delhi, and further sold it to a network of his customers, incuding in Hyderabad.
Some of his contacts in the city are residents of Yousufguda - Md. Abdul Nadeem, Md. Khaja Mubeenuddin, Suleman, Yousuf and Sumer. They further peddle the drug to end customers at ₹ 6,000 per gram.
Three of them, including the Puneite, were nabbed while striking a deal near ESI bus stop in the police limits.
