Three murder accused nabbed in Nalgonda

NALGONDA

20 August 2021 00:00 IST

Farm land boundary row the trigger

Nalgonda I Town police on Thursday nabbed three persons of a family who have allegedly murdered one Avula Ramaswamy, their relative, over agriculture land boundary dispute earlier this month at Gandhamvarigudem in the town.

The same evening of August 18, the accused family’s patriarch Avula Kashaiah, who the police describe as accused three, who is also the elder brother of victim Ramaswamy, was found murdered, reportedly in revenge.

Nalgonda DSP Venkateswara Reddy said brothers Avula Ramaswamy and Kashaiah had been in a field border dispute for some years and elders in the community and the village had also attempted resolution.

Advertising

Advertising

He explained that eldest Kashaiah along with his family members – wife Rathnamma and sons Mahesh and Mallesh, had conspired to kill Ramaswamy as a permanent solution to the land dispute. It was thought that Ramaswamy’s sons who are pursuing their education and employment far away would not be a hindrance to settling the border dispute later.

As part of the investigation, the police had recovered a boundary stone that was used to bludgeon Ramaswamy to death near his fields. And on Thursday, accused one and two, sons of Kashaiah and Rathnamma were nabbed near Munugode. The three of them were booked for criminal conspiracy, abetment to offence with common intention to murder.

Mr. Reddy said Avula Kiran and others, who allegedly murdered Kashaiah in revenge, are still at large.