Three MPs write letters raising concern about student safety at EFLU

October 22, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Three members of Parliament have written to the National Commission for Women, the Education Minister and the Chairman of University Grants Commission demanding a fair probe and a withdrawal of cases filed against 11 other students by the English and Foreign Languages University.

The Central university in Hyderabad has been in the eye of a storm from October 16 following an agitation by students demanding reconstitution of a committee for Sensitisation to, Prevention of, and Redressal for Sexual Harassment in the University. On October 18, hours after the students called off the protest, a student was allegedly sexually assaulted on the campus at 10 p.m.

Recalling the events, Kerala Lok Sabha member E.T. Mohammed Basheer wrote to the Education Minister demanding an investigation into the sexual harassment case and address the concerns raised by the students. He also advocated withdrawal of the FIRs filed against the other students.

Stressing that students from all parts of the country study in the university, Rajya Sabha MP V. Sivadasan wrote to the NCW Chairperson demanding firm action. “There is an urgent need to ensure that strong and efficient action is taken upon this case so that the survivor gets justice and the violators are brought to book. The safety of students from all parts of India studying in EFLU, should also be ensured,” wrote Mr. Sivadasan.

In a similarly worded statement, Rajya Sabha MP P.V. Abdul Wahab has written to the Chairperson of UGC invoking safety and well-being of the students. “Immediate action and intervention are necessary to prevent further escalation of this situation and to restore trust within the university community,” wrote Mr. Wahab.

The students of the university have Dasara holidays till Tuesday with classes set to resume on Wednesday, October 25.