Three more ULBs to get national awards

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 27, 2022 21:55 IST

Three more Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Telangana have been shortlisted for awards under the lndian Swachhata League (lSL) by the Central Government. Alampur (below 15,000 population category, Peerzadiguda (upto 50,000 population and Korutla (up to one lakh population) got a special mention in a communication received by the government on Tuesday.

The lSL activities across more than 1,850 cities have been evaluated before top civic bodies were shortlist for a special felicitation programme at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, as part of the valedictory session of Swachh Shehar Samvaad and Technology Exhibition on September 30.

Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana had received the communication from the joint secretary and mission director of Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban Roopa Mishra.

With TS already getting 16 awards under ‘Swachh Survekshan-22 announced a few days ago, a total of 19 awards have been achieved by ULBs in Telangana, said a press release.

