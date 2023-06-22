ADVERTISEMENT

Three more pilgrim specials on Puri-Kasi-Ayodhya route

June 22, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The tour package will cover pilgrimage destinations such as Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj over eight nights and nine days and take care of local transport, accommodation and food

The Hindu Bureau

SCR and IRCTC on Thursday announced three more trips of the Punya Kshetra Yatra (Puri-Kashi-Ayodhya) Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Secunderabad railway station on June 28, July 12 and July 26 to help pilgrims visit holy and historical places in the eastern and northern parts of the country.

The train will have stops at Secunderabad, Kazipet and Khammam in Telangana and Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajamahendravaram, Samalkot, Pendurti and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, according to an official release.

The tour package will cover pilgrimage destinations such as Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj over eight nights and nine days and take care of local transport, accommodation and food (breakfast, lunch and dinner– both on board and off board).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Facilities include professional tour guides, security (CCTV cameras on all coaches), public announcement on all coaches, travel insurance and IRCTC tour managers throughout the trip for assistance. The tourist special will depart from Secunderabad at noon.

Cost per head for the economy category (sleeper class) is ₹15,075; standard category (3AC) ₹23,875; and comfort category (2AC) ₹31,260.

For further details, visit IRCTC website: http://www.irctctourism.com. For counter bookings, contact 040-27702407, 9701360701 (Secunderabad); 8287932312, 8287932311 (Vijayawada); 8287932318, 8287932225 (Vishakhapatnam); and 8287932313, 8287932317 (Tirupati), added the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US