Three more pilgrim specials on Puri-Kasi-Ayodhya route

June 22, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

SCR and IRCTC on Thursday announced three more trips of the Punya Kshetra Yatra (Puri-Kashi-Ayodhya) Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Secunderabad railway station on June 28, July 12 and July 26 to help pilgrims visit holy and historical places in the eastern and northern parts of the country.

The train will have stops at Secunderabad, Kazipet and Khammam in Telangana and Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajamahendravaram, Samalkot, Pendurti and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, according to an official release.

The tour package will cover pilgrimage destinations such as Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj over eight nights and nine days and take care of local transport, accommodation and food (breakfast, lunch and dinner– both on board and off board).

Facilities include professional tour guides, security (CCTV cameras on all coaches), public announcement on all coaches, travel insurance and IRCTC tour managers throughout the trip for assistance. The tourist special will depart from Secunderabad at noon.

Cost per head for the economy category (sleeper class) is ₹15,075; standard category (3AC) ₹23,875; and comfort category (2AC) ₹31,260.

For further details, visit IRCTC website: http://www.irctctourism.com. For counter bookings, contact 040-27702407, 9701360701 (Secunderabad); 8287932312, 8287932311 (Vijayawada); 8287932318, 8287932225 (Vishakhapatnam); and 8287932313, 8287932317 (Tirupati), added the release.