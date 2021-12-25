Three more Omicron cases in State

Three more Omicron cases were detected in Telangana on Saturday, taking the total number of people down with the variant to 41. Of them, 10 were discharged on Friday.

The three new cases are passengers who have come to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, from other than ‘at-risk’ countries. Genome sequencing results of 20 samples are awaited.

140 COVID cases

Meanwhile, the State registered 140 COVID cases on Saturday. While 26,947 samples were put to test, results of 4,267 are awaited. Two more COVID patients have died.

The new 140 cases includes 92 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and 14 from Rangareddy.

From March 2, 2020 to December 25, 2.94 crore samples were examined and 6,80,553 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 3,499 were active cases, 6,73,033 have recovered while 4,021 have died.