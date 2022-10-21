Telangana

Three more Hyderabad metro rail stations get green certification

Image for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail has been awarded IGBC Green MRTS Certification with the highest platinum rating under elevated stations category for its three additional metro stations - Durgam Cheruvu (Corridor 3, Blue Line – Nagole to Raidurg), Punjagutta and LB Nagar (both on Corridor 1, Red Line – LB Nagar to Miyapur) on Thursday.

This was announced today during the three-day the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green Building Congress 2022, which is being organised by the IGBC at HICC Novotel at Hi Tech City.

L&TMRH MD & CEO KVB Reddy received the IGBC Platinum Certificate at the award ceremony.

With this, Hyderabad Metro Rail has 23 metro stations certified with the IGBC Platinum rating, said a press release.


