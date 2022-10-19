Three more held in double murder case

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
October 19, 2022 23:36 IST

The Rachakonda police on Wednesday announced the arrest of three persons in the Uppal double murder case.

The accused were identified as Gaddi Karthik (22), Vakiti Sudhakar Reddy (32), Likki Savithri (60). The trio was arrested in Jalpally village on Wednesday.

Narsimla Narsimha (78) and his son Narsimla Srinivas (45) were allegedly hacked to death by Likki Vinay Yogendra Reddy and  Yalla Balakrishna. The police had already arrested five in connection with the murder.

The police said that Karthik provided a two-wheeler which Likki Vinay Yogendra Reddy and Balakrishna used to reach the scene of the crime. A sum of ₹20,000 was transferred to the prime accused and the vehicle was hidden. Vakiti Sudhakar Reddy gave Karthik the vehicle, police added.

