Three more exits planned on Outer Ring Road, total to reach 25

Published - September 23, 2024 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V Swathi
V. Swathi

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority has proposed to develop three more interchanges on the Outer Ring Road in order to be able to cope with the traffic and to facilitate better connectivity with the Regional Ring Road.

The new interchanges or exits are planned at Koheda, Padamati Saiguda and Janwada villages of Ranga Reddy district.

The Koheda exit would come between Pedda Amberpet (Exit No.11) and Bongloor (Exit No.12), the Padamati Saiguda exit between Keesara (Exit No.8) and Ghatkesar (Exit No. 9) and the Janwada exit between Neopolis (Exit No. 1A) and Kollur (Exit No.2).

With these three, the ORR will have a total of 25 interchanges. The 158 kilometre, eight lane access controlled expressway initially had 19 interchanges, respectively at Kollur, Patancheru, Sultanpur, Dundigal, Medchal, Shamirpet, Keesara, Ghatkesar, Taramatipet, Pedda Amberpet, Bongloor, Raviryal, Tukkuguda, Pedda Golkonda, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, TSPA, Kokapet and Nanakramguda.

Three new exits, respectively at Mallampet, Narsingi and Neopolis were planned later. Of these, the Narsingi interchange was opened for traffic in July last year, while Mallampet interchange was inaugurated in October. The trumpet shaped interchange at Neopolis got delayed due to legal wrangles and is still under construction.

Once opened, the exit will facilitate traffic from Neopolis layout towards Gachibowli via Narsingi exit, circumventing the ORR.

