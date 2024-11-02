ADVERTISEMENT

Three more Centres for Development and Empowerment of Women to be launched in Hyderabad

Published - November 02, 2024 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender on Saturday gave provisional approval for the establishment of three additional Centres for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW). These new centres will be launched in Choutuppal and Bhongir in the Rachakonda commissionerate and Kukatpally in the Cyberabad commissionerate in the coming months.

The development came in a status review meeting of the Safe City Project, wherein family counselling centres, Bharosa centres, CCTV installations, forensic labs and Pelican signals in the State remained the key focus.

The police chief also directed the Police Housing Corporation Ltd. to expedite the completion of the Forensic Science Laboratory in Nampally and the CDEW in Zehra Nagar to enhance the infrastructure for women safety and empowerment.

