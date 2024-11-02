GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three more Centres for Development and Empowerment of Women to be launched in Hyderabad

Published - November 02, 2024 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender on Saturday gave provisional approval for the establishment of three additional Centres for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW). These new centres will be launched in Choutuppal and Bhongir in the Rachakonda commissionerate and Kukatpally in the Cyberabad commissionerate in the coming months.

The development came in a status review meeting of the Safe City Project, wherein family counselling centres, Bharosa centres, CCTV installations, forensic labs and Pelican signals in the State remained the key focus.

The police chief also directed the Police Housing Corporation Ltd. to expedite the completion of the Forensic Science Laboratory in Nampally and the CDEW in Zehra Nagar to enhance the infrastructure for women safety and empowerment.

Published - November 02, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.