Three more cab services at RGIA

HYDERABAD

19 December 2021 18:49 IST

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) authorities have informed that three more cab service operators — CHOIS, 4 Wheels and Quick Ride — have been facilitated to operate from the airport.

Also, the frequency of Pushpak buses has been increased in view of passengers facing difficulties due to the limited availability of Ola and Uber cabs, said a press release.

Advertising

Advertising