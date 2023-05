May 16, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Investigation Team probing the TSPSC question paper leak case arrested three more persons on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the three – Raviteja, Kranthi and Shashidhar – had purchased the question paper from accused Muralidhar.

The three persons were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.