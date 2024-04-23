ADVERTISEMENT

Three more arrested in ex-HMDA official Siva Balakrishna case  

April 23, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Telangana, on Tuesday, arrested three more individuals in the case of disproportionate assets case of HMDA former director Siva Balakrishna.  

Godavarthi Satyanarayana Murthy, 62, Penta Bharath Kumar, 34, and Penta Bharani Kumar, 30, have been arrested for “actively assisting and abetting Mr Balakrishna in acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income,” ACB officials said.  

Mr. Balakirshna was booked under Section 13(1) (b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 after the ACB officials seized ₹8.26 crore worth of properties following the raids at his residence and 16 other places on January 24.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Properties worth crores were unearthed following investigation so far which included ₹99.60 lakh in cash, 1,988 grams of gold ornaments, six kilograms of silver ornaments and documents relating to movable and immovable properties worth ₹5.96 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US