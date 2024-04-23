GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three more arrested in ex-HMDA official Siva Balakrishna case  

April 23, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Telangana, on Tuesday, arrested three more individuals in the case of disproportionate assets case of HMDA former director Siva Balakrishna.  

Godavarthi Satyanarayana Murthy, 62, Penta Bharath Kumar, 34, and Penta Bharani Kumar, 30, have been arrested for “actively assisting and abetting Mr Balakrishna in acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income,” ACB officials said.  

Mr. Balakirshna was booked under Section 13(1) (b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 after the ACB officials seized ₹8.26 crore worth of properties following the raids at his residence and 16 other places on January 24.  

Properties worth crores were unearthed following investigation so far which included ₹99.60 lakh in cash, 1,988 grams of gold ornaments, six kilograms of silver ornaments and documents relating to movable and immovable properties worth ₹5.96 crore.

