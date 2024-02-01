ADVERTISEMENT

Three more arrested by Telangana CID in fake passports case

February 01, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Telangana arrested three more persons in connection with the fake passports case. Officials had earlier arrested a gang of 12 following multiple raids carried out across Hyderabad, Jagtiyal, Nizamabad, Korutla and Karimnagar.

The CID officials have now arrested Pranab, a Postal Assistant who works in Adilabad Passport Seva Kendra, Assistant Sub Inspector of Special Branch Nizamabad Laxman, and an agent who has been apprehended in Mumbai.

The earlier arrested persons included the leader of the racket, Abdus Sattar Osman Al Jahwari (50), a resident of Hyderabad. The police seized 108 passports, mobile phones, printers, scanners and related material

An investigation was launched into the fraud, under Sections of IPC 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and under provisions of the Indian Passport Act, Foreigners Act, and the Foreigners (Amendment) Act

It has been revealed that so far 95 passports have been issued to illegal immigrants from Sri Lanka. The same has been informed to the passports and immigration authorities for taking necessary action at their end.

