Three minor girls, who escaped from home, rescued

Published - September 04, 2024 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Three minor girls who had left their homes were rescued at Nampally railway station by Kalapathar police on Monday afternoon. The girls, including two sisters aged 14 and 16, and their neighbour, 14, were rescued following a complaint from one of the parents at 4 a.m. on Monday.  

The CCTV footage in the surrounding areas was analysed in which the girls were seen leaving their homes with their luggage on the intervening night of September 1 and 2.

According to the police, the trio were planning to go to Mumbai and were making rounds between the Secunderabad railway station and Hyderabad railway station till about 9 a.m. before they were finally rescued in Nampally.  

“During the past year, the girls became friends and were allegedly unhappy with their parents not spending enough time with them. They hatched a plan to run away and live independently,” the police said.  

