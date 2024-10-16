ADVERTISEMENT

Three men kill brother over property dispute

Published - October 16, 2024 11:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three men were arrested by the Mangalhat police of Hyderabad on Tuesday for killing their brother at their residence in Lower Dhoolpet late on Monday.

Thakur Bajrang Singh, 34, R. Tulja Ram Singh, 36 and R. Satyanarayan Singh, 32 were arrested a day after they killed their bother R. Durgesh Singh. The arrest followed a complaint by another brother R. Jagadish Singh, 48.

Due to an ongoing property dispute and regular arguments between the deceased and the accused, they decided to kill him. The trio confessed to the crime following their arrest on Tuesday morning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US