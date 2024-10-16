GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three men kill brother over property dispute

Published - October 16, 2024 11:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three men were arrested by the Mangalhat police of Hyderabad on Tuesday for killing their brother at their residence in Lower Dhoolpet late on Monday.

Thakur Bajrang Singh, 34, R. Tulja Ram Singh, 36 and R. Satyanarayan Singh, 32 were arrested a day after they killed their bother R. Durgesh Singh. The arrest followed a complaint by another brother R. Jagadish Singh, 48.

Due to an ongoing property dispute and regular arguments between the deceased and the accused, they decided to kill him. The trio confessed to the crime following their arrest on Tuesday morning.

