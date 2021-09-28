Three men involved in moral policing arrested

Three men who were involved in moral policing in Bazar Ghat, Nampally, on Sunday evening were arrested by the Hyderabad Police. They objected when a young girl was pillion riding with a boy from a different faith. One more alleged vigilante is yet to be caught.

The boy, who is an engineering graduate, lives in Yousufguda. The young girl from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, has recently secured admission to a Masters course offered at a private college in Hyderabad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P Viswa Prasad said that the young boy and the girl are family friends. They went to the private college to submit documents and were on their way back to Yosufguda on a two-wheeler and stopped at Bazar Ghat traffic junction.

The police said that based on a religious cloth tied to their bike, a passer-by accosted them and questioned their identity. More people gathered.

“We checked the CCTV footage. The boy was slapped twice. The girl was made to get down the bike and board an auto. He was let off in ten minutes,” the DCP Viswa Prasad said. After a video has reached the police, they started to enquire and traced the boy based on the registration number of the bike.

By the time police contacted them, the boy and girl were on their way to Vijayawada. But they took details of the incident. Police took up the case suo-moto. The DCP said that they have arrested three men, and searching for another man. Cases were registered under IPC Sections 295A, 341, 323, 509 read with section 34.