Three members of inter-State gang of burglars held

The Palvancha town police on Thursday arrested three members of an inter-State gang of burglars and recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments worth ₹ 14 lakh besides a bike from them.

The arrested were identified as Cheekatla Satish, 28, Veepu Venkateshwarlu, 26, and Shaik Basha, 25, all hailing from West Godavari district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, police said. They were apprehended by a police patrol team when they were found moving in a suspicious manner on a bike at Dammapeta centre in Palvancha on Thursday morning.

During questioning, they confessed to their involvement in five property offence cases including house break-ins in Palvancha and Aswaraopeta towns in the recent past, police sources added. The first accused was allegedly involved in a total of 23 cases of property offences in Andhra Pradesh.

The Palvancha police are on the lookout for another member of the gang, who hails from Rajahmundry.

Presenting the arrested trio before the media at a press conference in Kothagudem, Superintendent of police Sunil Dutt appreciated the Palvancha police for their well-coordinated efforts in busting the inter-State burglary gang.