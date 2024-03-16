GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-member panel to examine issues raised by Telangana govt. employees and teachers

CM asks panel to submit report incorporating solutions for redressal of grievances  

March 16, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana government has decided to constitute a three-member committee to examine the problems highlighted by employees and teachers.

The committee will be headed by Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman G. Chinna Reddy. Telangana Joint Action Committee chairman M. Kodandaram and IAS officer Divya will be members of the committee. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced the constitution of the committee taking into consideration the representations submitted by members of the employees’ and teachers’ unions.

The Chief Minister heard out the issues raised by employees and teachers during a meeting convened with the representatives of their respective unions on March 10 wherein he assured to proactively consider those.

Accordingly, a committee has been constituted to examine the problems and recommend measures to redress the grievances. A report would be submitted to the government.

