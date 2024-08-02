GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three Maoists, one sympathiser arrested, INSAS rifle, ammunition seized

An INSAS rifle with 29 live rounds, 12 rounds of .303 rifle, olive green uniforms, an axe and Maoist literature were seized from them.

Published - August 02, 2024 06:41 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Bhadradri Kothagudem district police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three Maoists, including two from Chhattisgarh and one woman from Damarathogu forest area of Gundala mandal in Mulugu district. A Maoist sympathiser has also been arrested, police said.

Police said that the four persons were arrested during an ongoing combing operation in the forest area to nab the Maoists, who escaped from the Damarathogu “exchange of fire” on July 25.

An INSAS rifle with 29 live rounds, 12 rounds of .303 rifle, olive green uniforms, an axe and Maoist literature were seized from them.

Police identified the arrested as Pottam Raju alias Joga, 25, a Maoist Area Committee member, and Pandu alias Ramesh, 25, a Maoist dalam member, both based in south Bastar division of Chhattisgarh, Punem Chukki alias Teja, 27, a dalam member of CPI (Maoist) Eturunagaram-Mahadevpur area committee, and Maoist sympathiser S. Mukesh of Damarathogu village.

