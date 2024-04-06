GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three maoists killed in a joint operation by Chhattisgarh police and Greyhouds

April 06, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three armed members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) were killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with the police under Usur police station area of Bijapur district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh State.

The operation was carried out jointly with special teams of Chhattisgarh police and Greyhounds, the anti-left wing extremism commando force of Telangana police. The exchange of fire happened in the early hours of Saturday.

A light machine gun and an AK 47 firearm along with some ammunition were seized from the spot. The police parties are continuing the combing operations in the Pujari Kanker forests of Usur where the exchange of fire had taken place.

