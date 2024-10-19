ADVERTISEMENT

Three Maoists carrying ₹4 lakh bounty each on their heads surrender

Published - October 19, 2024 08:23 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Three Maoists carrying a reward of ₹4 lakh each on their heads turned themselves in before police in Kothagudem town, the district headquarters of Bhadradri Kothagudem in Telangana, on Saturday.

They include Podium Mangu, 26, Area Committee Member (ACM), of Tumrel village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, Madivi Adime alias Anusha, 23, ACM, of Korkatpadu village in Telangana’s Charla mandal, and Kudam Somal, 22, a Dalam member, of Gollaguppa village in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

According to the police, the trio joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) as armed cadres of the Charla platoon of the banned outfit’s Bhadradri-Kothagudem Alluri Sitarama Raju (BK-ASR) division in 2018-19. Two of them — Mangu and Adime were subsequently promoted as ACMs in the proscribed organisation.

They had quit the banned organisation after getting disillusioned with the Maoist ideology, police said.

