Telangana

Three Maoists arrested

Special Correspondent BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM 21 December 2020 23:04 IST
Updated: 21 December 2020 23:04 IST

Three ‘Maoist militia members’, who allegedly plotted to plant landmines in the areas frequented by the police combing parties, were arrested by the police during a vehicle checking drive at R Kothagudem village in Charla mandal on Monday, police said.

On noticing the police conducting a surprise vehicle check at R Kothagudem, the trio got out of an autorickshaw and tried to flee from the spot on Monday morning, police said, adding that they were nabbed by alert police personnel after a brief chase.

They hail from Kondavai and Puligundala villages and are wanted in connection with blasting of a road, planting of explosive materials by the ultras at the behest of the Charla area guerrilla squad commander Madhu in the border mandal in the recent past, police added.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Telangana
Read more...